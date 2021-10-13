Commission investigates Elgin Fruit Juice for supply of unsafe goods

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has launched an investigation into the conduct of Elgin Fruit Juice (PTY) LTD, following a recent recall of 100% apple juice by Coca-Cola Beverages, Pioneer Foods and Woolworths.

Acting National Consumer Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza said that based on information provided to the NCC, the Commission has reasonable grounds to believe that Elgin Fruit Juice, the supplier of 100% Apple Juice Concentrate, supplied goods that are unsafe or pose a potential risk to the public.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mabuza said the investigation will help the NCC understand the nature, causes, extent and degree of the risk to the public.

“The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) emphasises that every consumer has a right to receive goods that are safe and of good quality. If the investigation reveals that Elgin Fruit Juice (PTY) LTD contravened the provisions of the CPA, the Commission will refer the matter to the National Consumer Tribunal where we will be praying for an administrative fine of 10% of their total annual turnover or R1 000 000, whichever is the greater.

“The purpose and policy of the CPA amongst others, is to promote fair business practices while protecting consumers and ensuring that consumers enjoy their right to safe and good quality goods.

"We will not allow a situation where the health of consumers is compromised,” Mabuza said. – SAnews.gov.za