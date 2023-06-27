Commission assesses services for GBVF victims at police stations, courts

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) is conducting oversight and monitoring visits to police stations and courts in KwaZulu-Natal to assess their compliance in the provision of services to the victims and survivors of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

The visit forms part of the commission’s programme to assess compliance by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in providing the required services for victims and survivors.

CGE spokesperson, Javu Baloyi, said over the years, the CGE had noted the public outcry over the handling of rape cases by State entities and the slow pace of the criminal justice system in protecting GBVF victims.

He said the findings from these oversight visits will be presented to the National Police Commissioner and the Portfolio Committees on Police and Justice and Correctional Services for intervention, where poor service delivery is found.

“The efficiency of State entities in the criminal justice system is critical in ensuring a South Africa free of gender inequality and GBVF,” Baloyi said.

The Commissioners will on Tuesday visit Plesislaer Police Station in Pietermaritzburg. This will be followed by a visit to the Dundee Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to monitor the deliverance of justice to a learner who was allegedly raped by a school teacher.

The visit will conclude on Thursday when the Commission is expected to visit Dundee Police Station in northern KwaZulu-Natal. – SAnews.gov.za