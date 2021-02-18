Comments sought on Critical Skills List

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has published the 2021 Critical Skills List for public comment.

Members of the public, interested organisations and institutions are invited to submit written comments on the technical report by 16:00 on 31 March 2021. The technical report on how the Critical Skills List was compiled is available on: http://www.dha.gov.za/images/PDFs/2020-Critical-Skills-List_Report.pdf.

The publishing of the list follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement during the State of the Nation Address that a revised Critical Skills List would be published within a week.

The published list was developed through an extensive scientific methodology led by the Department of Higher Education and Training through its Labour Market Intelligence Research Programme.

“I encourage South Africans to participate in this process to ensure that the final list helps to rejuvenate our economy, as we continue to embrace the new normal,” Motsoaledi said.

The gazette with the list is available on https://bit.ly/3pvccbT.

Written submission and enquiries can be forwarded to the following address:

By email: cswv@dha.gov.za.

By post/hand delivered:

Attention:      

Mr Phindiwe Mbhele

Department of Home Affairs (Hallmark Building)

17th Floor

236 Johannes Ramokhoase Street

Pretoria

0001

Enquiries by telephone: (012) ‪406-7068 / 4572. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Nedlac endorses UIF TERS extension proposal

1693 Views
18 Feb 2021

ECDs called to apply for relief funding

8521 Views
15 Feb 2021

Everything you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

1623 Views
18 Feb 2021

Matric results to be released on time

14695 Views
20 Jan 2021

Comments sought on Critical Skills List

845 Views
18 Feb 2021

NSFAS to cover expenses for students finishing in 2021

5393 Views
26 Nov 2020

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter