Comments invited on draft Eastern Seaboard Development Framework

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has invited all interested people, including organisations and institutions, to submit comments and representations on the draft Eastern Seaboard Regional Spatial Development Framework (ESRSDF).

The Eastern Seaboard project is aimed at connecting the villages, towns and cities of the Wild Coast Corridor, which comprise unique ecological zones and tourism routes, with provincial, national and continental economies through transportation infrastructure and information technology.

The development is along a 120 kilometre coastal stretch between Margate and Port St Johns, with supporting gateways between Kokstad and Mbizana.

The Eastern Seaboard development is a broad and multifaceted vision to develop a new smart city and to bring in new developments across KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

It is a District Development Model (DDM) flagship project, which aims to connect developmental opportunities across the four district municipalities of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape provinces, and these include Harry Gwala, Ugu, Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo District Municipalities.

Comments and representation on the draft RSDF can be submitted to the attention of the Chief Executive Officer of the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA) at Letaba House, Riverside Office Park, 1303 Heuwel Avenue, Centurion, 0046; or post to Private Bag X105, Centurion, 0046 or emailed to eastern.seaboard@misa.gov.za within 60 days of the notice.

The notice was issued on 1 February 2023.

The draft ESRSDF is available at http://www.eastern.seaboard.gov.za and http://www.misa.gov.za, or an electronic copy can be requested via email to eastern.seaboard@misa.gov.za.

Alternatively, hard copies may be accessed during weekdays, between 09am and 03pm at the following district municipalities: