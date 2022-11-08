CoGTA senior official assigned to Amathole District Municipality

Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Zolile Williams, has seconded an administrator to act as the municipal manager of the Amathole District Municipality.

Monwabisi Somana, a senior manager at the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) has been assigned to the position by Williams for the period of 1 November 2022 to 31 January 2023 (90 days).

In a statement, spokesperson Mamkeli Ngam said the MEC acceded to a request from the Executive Mayor of Amathole District Municipality, Councillor Anele Ntsangani, for the MEC to send a senior manager to the municipality to administer the municipality for three months.

Ngam said during the three months, Somana is expected to ensure stability and smooth running of the municipality and carry out tasks.

These include facilitating the recruitment, selection, and the appointment of the Municipal Manager, ensure the implementation of the Council Resolutions as well as provide technical advice to the Municipal Council in respect of the prescripts, policies, by-laws and regulations,

He is also expected to monitor progress in respect of the Financial Recovery Plan (FRP) and present written monthly performance reports to the MEC regarding the progress.

“Mr Somana is a seasoned manager who has acted as the administrator in Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality before. He is not new to the responsibility. He will be equal to the tasks at hand,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za