CoGTA to launch national awareness campaign on customary initiation

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Thembi Nkadimeng, will on Friday launch the Customary Initiation Act awareness campaign under the ‘Preserving lives, promoting customs’ theme.

Deputy Minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe as well as the National Chairperson of National Initiation Oversight Committee (NIOC), Chief William Mahlangu, will accompany the Minister.

Customary initiation is a deeply rooted cultural practice in South Africa, representing a significant rite of passage signalling a transition to adulthood.

“It is, therefore, essential that this tradition is carried out with utmost care, respect, and adherence to the law, ensuring the safety and well-being of all initiates,” the CoGTA statement read.  

The primary objective of this campaign is to promote awareness, education, and compliance with the Customary Initiation Act, which was officially enacted into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the National and Provincial Initiation Oversight Committees, government departments, traditional leaders, and various stakeholders.

The main purpose of the Act is to protect lives and prevent all forms of abuse that initiates may be subjected to because of unacceptable initiation practices and regulate initiation by providing for acceptable norms and standards.

Nkadimeng, Burns-Ncamashe as well as the Chief, will lead a media briefing that aims to create awareness about the provisions of the Customary Initiation Act.

Also in attendance will be the Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL), Kgosi Thabo Seatlholo, Deputy Chairperson of NIOC and Chairpersons and Deputy Chairpersons of the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees (PICCs). – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

125602 Views
19 Jul 2022

Job opportunities for Gauteng youth

14411 Views
15 Jun 2023

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

312919 Views
13 Jun 2022

SA's plans to reduce TB infections on track - Phaahla

553 Views
20 Jun 2023

Tendela youth takes economic emancipation into their own hands

521 Views
20 Jun 2023

GDE Grade 1 and 8 online admissions open on Monday

65357 Views
09 Sep 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter