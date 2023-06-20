CoGTA to launch national awareness campaign on customary initiation

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Thembi Nkadimeng, will on Friday launch the Customary Initiation Act awareness campaign under the ‘Preserving lives, promoting customs’ theme.

Deputy Minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe as well as the National Chairperson of National Initiation Oversight Committee (NIOC), Chief William Mahlangu, will accompany the Minister.

Customary initiation is a deeply rooted cultural practice in South Africa, representing a significant rite of passage signalling a transition to adulthood.

“It is, therefore, essential that this tradition is carried out with utmost care, respect, and adherence to the law, ensuring the safety and well-being of all initiates,” the CoGTA statement read.

The primary objective of this campaign is to promote awareness, education, and compliance with the Customary Initiation Act, which was officially enacted into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the National and Provincial Initiation Oversight Committees, government departments, traditional leaders, and various stakeholders.

The main purpose of the Act is to protect lives and prevent all forms of abuse that initiates may be subjected to because of unacceptable initiation practices and regulate initiation by providing for acceptable norms and standards.

Nkadimeng, Burns-Ncamashe as well as the Chief, will lead a media briefing that aims to create awareness about the provisions of the Customary Initiation Act.

Also in attendance will be the Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL), Kgosi Thabo Seatlholo, Deputy Chairperson of NIOC and Chairpersons and Deputy Chairpersons of the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees (PICCs). – SAnews.gov.za