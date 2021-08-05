Coega Wellness Centre becomes vaccination service

As government continues to rollout the COVID-19 vaccination programme, the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) Wellness Centre in Gqeberha is now a COVID-19 public vaccination site.

“The CDC Wellness Centre team will utilise trained and qualified staff to receive, store and oversee the dispensation of the vaccines.

“Moreover, the team will ensure that the vaccination of staff and local communities is conducted safely and is carefully managed,” the CDC said on Thursday.

The centre, which is located in Zone 4 of the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ), services CDC employees, tenants and their employees, including contractors, the Nelson Mandela Bay Logistics Park (NMBLP), as well as the surrounding community of Motherwell and Wells Estate.

The Department of Health supplies the vaccines administered at the centre. Approval from the department came into effect on Monday.

“The CDC has already commenced the vaccination rollout and therefore invites employees of tenants located within the Coega SEZ, including contractors, NMBLP and surrounding communities of Motherwell and Wells Estate,” the CDC said.

Persons aged 35-years and above, who have not yet registered nor had their vaccinations are encouraged to register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) self-registration portal accessible on https://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za/#/.

The CDC also encouraged people to include the following address on the portal when registering for vaccination at the centre: R102 Old Coega Road, Markman, Human Capital Solutions.

“Upon completion of registration, bookings must be made by calling 041 404 7336 to confirm a slot. Alternatively, walk-ins will be allowed for community residents who do not have access to the internet. The clinics vaccination hours are from 10am – 3pm,” the CDC said.

The following items should be taken with to the vaccination site:

Identity document;

Medical aid membership card, if applicable;

Pen and water (in case of long queues).



CDC vaccination process



Booking: CDC employees/tenants’ employees must book a time slot in advance for vaccination.

Screening: Takes place at the gate and at the Coega Human Capital Solutions (HCS) hall for COVID-19. It will be determined at the HCS hall whether an individual has been registered on the EVDS. Persons not registered will be assisted on site to register for vaccination. People are encouraged to register before coming to the CDC Wellness Centre for an efficient service.

Vaccination: Vaccines will be administered inside the CDC Wellness Centre, where there will be three vaccination stations.

Observation: Takes place to monitor and ensure that no complications develop after the vaccine has been administered. This will take at least 15 minutes after an individual has been vaccinated.



The CDC has emphasised the following:

The vaccination site caters for both medical aid cardholders and non-medical aid cardholders.

The CDC security personnel will be available to assist monitoring long queues.

COVID-19 protocols, such as physical distancing, sanitisation of hands and wearing of masks will be observed.

Wheelchair access, seating and ablutions facilities will be provided.

- SAnews.gov.za