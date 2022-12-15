Coega opens boutique travel services to the public

After 14 years of providing services in the corporate travel business space, the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has now opened its services from its boutique agency to the public.

Situated at Coega Headquarters in Gqeberha, the Coega Travel Agency (CTA) provides a 24-hour service that is connected to leading airlines, 3 to 5 star hotels around the world as well as car hire.

“The CTA offers a 24-hour service for convenience and peace of mind, accommodation and conferencing facilities at affordable rates and best value for money, visa assistance and travel insurance to connect you to the world, foreign exchange, pre-flight check-in; and we are fully Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) compliant,” CDC Travel Services Manager Nokwanda Benya said on Wednesday.

The CDC has encouraged travelers to use the agency to benefit from packages offered during the festive season for domestic and international market, including tour packages.

The agency is accredited by the International Air Travel Association and the Association of South African Travel Agents.

“We have been in the corporate travel business for 14 years. It is not only an opportunity for Coega to add value to the entire market, but also an opportunity for our travel agents to show off their excellent customer service skills to leisure travellers during the festive season and beyond.

“Our slogan and positioning are accredited, efficient and connected. We do that little bit extra to reduce our clients’ stress and anxiety when planning trips. Flights, transfers, accommodation, tickets, and restaurant bookings are made for you.

“You’ll even be able to wait for your flights in the comfort of the executive airport lounges. With superior buying power, Coega Travel Agency can negotiate affordable rates, and help you find the most suitable travel. With Coega Travel, you’ll be in good company,” Benya said.

Holiday packages are available with the Coega Travel Agency and terms and conditions apply.

For more products and services information contact at Zoliswa.Marashula@coega.co.za or 041 403 0496. – SAnews.gov.za