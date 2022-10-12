Coega Customs Control Area Warehouse opens doors to business

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has encouraged businesses across the region, as well as Special Economic Zone (SEZ) investors who require storage and warehousing space prior to freight distribution to use its Customs Control Area (CCA) Warehouse for short-term rental.

Coega’s dedicated Trade Facilitation Unit (TFU) brings together customs, investor services and logistics, and warehousing into a holistic trade facilitation focal area within the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

“The CCA Warehouse has the capacity to store abnormal cargo, with an abnormal laydown area adjacent to the CCA Warehouse. The 3600 m2 warehousing facility offers unpacking and repacking of cargo, cross docking, regional deliveries, and cargo storage.

“The facility has 1200 m2 hardstand space for the storing of containers and cargo, equipped with a 3.5-ton forklift and 45-ton reach stacker; a warehouse management system used for the tracking and storing of goods; 24/7 security with full CCTV coverage and armed response, and perimeter fencing,” the CDC said on Wednesday.

The added cost-saving advantage of the facility is its 1 kilometre proximity and direct access to the Deepwater Port of Ngqura, equipped to handle a combined capacity of over two million twenty-foot equivalent containers a year.

“The port boasts seven berths, four container terminals, two dry bulk terminals and a liquid bulk terminal. Further to this, the facility grants clients easy access to rail, road, and air travel as well as integrated logistics services.

“Furthermore, based on its location in the heart of a fully functional “plug and play” SEZ, the Coega CCA Warehouse is built on world-class infrastructure - including roads, bulk water and sewer networks, telecommunication sleeve networks, electrical substations (HV and MV), and overhead power lines (HV and MV).”

As operator of the Coega SEZ, the CDC works on the principle that trade facilitation measures are not the responsibility of a single government department but should permeate the focus of all organisations with an interest in trade.

The CDC addresses the challenge of facilitating trade through focussing on areas such as: customs, environmental compliance, infrastructural services, investor services, logistics, security, and spatial planning.

CDC is the developer and operator of the 9003ha Coega SEZ, preferred investment destination and a leading SEZ on the continent. – SAnews.gov.za