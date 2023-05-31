City of Tshwane to continue to supply water to Hammanskraal

The City of Tshwane says it will continue to supply Hammanskraal with potable water through water tankers while it pursues implementing long-term solutions.

“We take the delivery of quality water to the residents of Hammanskraal seriously. As such, in our 2023/24 budget the multi-party coalition government allocated R450 million over a period of three years towards the work at Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant,” the City said on Tuesday.

Authorities announced the cholera outbreak last weekend in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas after stool test results confirmed that people who presented themselves to health facilities in the area tested positive for cholera.

Last week, the City met with the Department of Water and Sanitation and agreed to form a partnership to address the matter urgently and handle the Rooiwal situation on a permanent basis.

Meanwhile, the City has thanked Old Mutual and the Red Cross for donating 10 000 litres of bottled water and hygiene packs to Hammanskraal residents on Tuesday.

“Our coalition government welcomes all forms of assistance during this difficult time, and as such I would also like to thank other civic organisations and companies that have assisted our residents, like the Gift of the Givers, Doctors Without Borders, Spar and Coca Cola.

“Residents are also reminded to regularly wash the containers they use to draw water from the water tankers with bleach and to boil water drawn from other sources before drinking it.

“The City of Tshwane welcomes all efforts that offer temporary relief to the people of Hammanskraal while we pursue implementing long-term solutions,” the City said. –SAnews.gov.za