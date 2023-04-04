Cigarette smuggler arrested at Groblersbrug border

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has applauded members of the Groblersbrug Border Post for their alertness and commitment, which led to the arrest of an alleged cigarette smuggler.

This comes after the team on Sunday confiscated two heavy-duty trucks, fully loaded with illicit cigarettes.

SAPS said the two trucks were on the border of Groblersbrug, waiting to enter South Africa from Botswana, when members on duty became suspicious and conducted a search on the two trucks.

Groblersbrug is the border post on the South African side between South Africa and Botswana.

“They ultimately found cigarettes loaded in the trucks,” the statement read, adding that the trucks had been fully loaded with illicit cigarettes worth over R1.4 million.

"One of the two truck drivers was arrested on the spot, while the other one fled the scene on foot," SAPS said.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear before Phalala Magistrate’s Court today to face charges of smuggling illicit cigarettes. – SAnews.gov.za