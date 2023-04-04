Cigarette smuggler arrested at Groblersbrug border

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has applauded members of the Groblersbrug Border Post for their alertness and commitment, which led to the arrest of an alleged cigarette smuggler.

This comes after the team on Sunday confiscated two heavy-duty trucks, fully loaded with illicit cigarettes.

SAPS said the two trucks were on the border of Groblersbrug, waiting to enter South Africa from Botswana, when members on duty became suspicious and conducted a search on the two trucks.

Groblersbrug is the border post on the South African side between South Africa and Botswana. 

“They ultimately found cigarettes loaded in the trucks,” the statement read, adding that the trucks had been fully loaded with illicit cigarettes worth over R1.4 million.  

"One of the two truck drivers was arrested on the spot, while the other one fled the scene on foot," SAPS said.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear before Phalala Magistrate’s Court today to face charges of smuggling illicit cigarettes. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Apply online to replace your lost, damaged certificates issued by Umalusi

40222 Views
02 Apr 2023

Godongwana's Chief of Staff Percy Mthimkhulu passes on

602 Views
04 Apr 2023

Some relief for motorists in April

384 Views
04 Apr 2023

Advocate arrested for allegedly defrauding State Attorney's office

211 Views
04 Apr 2023

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

108847 Views
19 Jul 2022

Legal Aid SA to reach more South Africans

626 Views
04 Apr 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter