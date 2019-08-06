Child rapist handed life sentence

An Eastern Cape man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a severely disabled 17-year-old girl in May last year.

The Macleantown accused is known to the victim who is unable to talk.

In a statement issued on Monday, Eastern Cape police said the accused frequently visited the victim’s uncle.

“Investigators were able to link Zamuxolo Grey (37) to the crime. Grey was given the maximum life sentence in the Grahamstown High court on Friday, 2 August 2019, after being convicted on the same day for raping the teen in her home,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said.

The investigating officer, Warrant Officer Sizeka Mangesi of Mdantsane Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit presented a thorough investigated docket in court that resulted in the hefty sentence by Judge Bloem of Grahamstown High Court.

In the statement, Mdantsane cluster commander Major General Henry Vos welcomed the sentencing.

"Crimes against women and children remain the priority of the South African Police Service (SAPS). We would like to urge members of the community to constantly monitor people with disability so as to minimise the chances of their vulnerability to crime," he said. – SAnews.gov.za