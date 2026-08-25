Chikunga leads national Press Club distinction dialogue on 1956 Women’s March

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will on Wednesday lead a National Press Club Women’s Month Distinction Dialogue, commemorating 70 years since the historic 1956 Women’s March.

The dialogue, held in partnership with the University of South Africa’s School of Business and Leadership, will bring together representatives from government, the media, civil society, business, academia and other stakeholders.

Held under the theme: “Empowered Women Empower the Nations”, the engagement will reflect on South Africa’s journey since the historic Women’s March and explore what more needs to be done to advance gender equality, women’s leadership, economic empowerment and social inclusion.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities emphasised that the legacy of the women of 1956 must not only be commemorated but translated into tangible action that improves the lives of women and girls, particularly those who continue to experience poverty, unemployment, gender-based violence, discrimination and exclusion.

“The event will also provide an opportunity to recognise the historic contribution of South African women and reaffirm the responsibility of the present generation to ensure that the sacrifices and courage of the women of 1956 continue to shape the future of the nation,” the department said.

This year marks 70 years since thousands of women from across South Africa marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 9 August 1956, to protest against apartheid pass laws.

The march, which brought together women across racial and social lines, became one of the defining acts of resistance against apartheid and remains a powerful symbol of women’s courage, unity and resilience.

Women marched under the banner of the Federation of South African Women and delivered petitions opposing the extension of pass laws to African women.

Their historic protest gave rise to the enduring rallying cry, “Wathint’ Abafazi, Wathint’ Imbokodo”, meaning, “You strike a woman, you strike a rock".

In recognition of the historic march, 9 August is annually commemorated as National Women’s Day, while the entire month is observed as Women’s Month.

This year’s commemoration carries added significance as South Africa marks the 70th anniversary, or Platinum Jubilee of the historic march under the theme: “Empowered Women, Empower Nations.”

Throughout Women’s Month, government and various sectors have been hosting activities and engagements aimed at celebrating the contribution of women to South Africa’s development while drawing attention to the persistent challenges affecting women and girls.

The commemorations have also provided an opportunity to reflect on progress made in advancing women’s rights and participation in political, social and economic life, while renewing calls for accelerated action to address inequality, gender-based violence, unemployment and economic exclusion.

Wednesday’s dialogue is expected to build on these discussions and reaffirm the importance of women’s empowerment as a central pillar of national development.

The dialogue will be held at the UNISA School of Business and Leadership in Midrand, Gauteng. – SAnews.gov.za

