Chikunga to launch 1956 Women’s March commemoration

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will on Friday, 29 May, officially launch the 70 Years Commemoration of the 1956 Women’s March.

The launch, which forms part of the National Milestones events, marks the beginning of a national programme of activities commemorating the historic 1956 Women’s March, where more than 20 000 women united against unjust pass laws and demonstrated courage, resilience, and collective activism in the fight for freedom and equality in South Africa.

The launch marks the government programme of activities to commemorate the milestones of freedom under the theme: "Honouring the past, delivering the future.”

The department said the commemoration event, taking place at Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum in Pretoria, will further outline the programme and national activities leading up to Women’s Month in August 2026 under the theme: “Empowered Women Empower The Nation".

“The commemoration will honour the legacy of the women of 1956 while reflecting on the progress made in advancing women’s rights, gender equality, social justice, and the empowerment of women in democratic South Africa.

“It will also serve as a platform to mobilise society against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), economic exclusion, and all forms of discrimination affecting women and girls,” the department said in a statement on Monday. – SAnews.gov.za