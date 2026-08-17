Chikunga calls for humane migration policies rooted in rule of law

Monday, August 17, 2026

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga has called for a balanced approach to migration that protects South Africa’s borders while upholding the dignity and human rights of foreign nationals and other vulnerable groups.

Chikunga made the call at the Gertrude Ntiti Shope Memorial Lecture, held at Freedom Park in Pretoria, on Saturday.

Delivering the keynote address, Chikunga reflected on the legacy of the late liberation struggle stalwart and used her life and internationalist outlook to highlight the need for humane and orderly migration policies.

Chikunga said South Africa’s approach to migration must be informed by the country’s history, noting that apartheid used migration and migrant labour as instruments of domination, exploitation and subordination.

“Migration has become one of the defining challenges of our time. War, political instability, poverty, economic inequality, persecution and environmental disasters continue to push people across borders in search of safety and opportunity,” Chikunga said.

The Minister acknowledged that the mismanagement of migration can leave communities concerned about the governance of borders, public services and labour markets.

However, she warned against allowing such concerns to result in foreign nationals being blamed for broader social and economic problems.

Chikunga said the legacy of Ma Shope, who lived and worked in several countries during her years in exile, offered important lessons on migration, solidarity and human dignity.

She highlighted the vulnerability of women, children, older persons, persons with disabilities, refugees and victims of trafficking, saying these groups often carry the heaviest burden when migration systems fail.

“Their vulnerability must never become an opportunity for exploitation, abuse or political mobilisation.”

Chikunga noted that South Africa has both the right and responsibility to secure its borders and enforce its immigration laws, while ensuring that these processes are carried out through lawful and fair procedures.

The Minister stressed that immigration law enforcement should remain the responsibility of authorised state institutions, warning against communities taking the law into their own hands by stopping people in the streets to demand proof of nationality.

She also condemned the exploitation of undocumented workers by employers who take advantage of their vulnerable status. – SAnews.gov.za

