Charlotte Maxeke Hospital diverts major services to other healthcare facilities

The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) has put various measures in place to ensure patients still receive the best care, with minimal disruptions to service delivery.

This comes after a fire at the facility on Saturday, which forced some patients to be transferred to other facilities within Gauteng.

Caesarean surgeries



According to the Gauteng Health Department, all planned caesarean surgeries and all those who need urgent operations at the CMJAH should go to Discoverers Community Healthcare Centre a day before they are scheduled for admission.

The clinic is located at number 39 Clarendon Drive, Discovery, Florida, in the west of Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, all antenatal services will be offered at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

Gynaecological surgery



All patients booked for gynaecological surgery will be contacted for new appointments, which will now be done at South Rand Hospital by CMJAH medics.

Gynaecological clinic services will also be provided at South Rand Hospital. All booked patients will be contacted and given new dates.

Treatment of admitted patients



Patients that were transferred from the CMJAH following the fire are being properly accommodated at other hospitals in the province.

The process to inform families where their loved ones have been transferred commenced on Saturday, 17 April 2020, and is still underway.

“We thank the people of Gauteng for their patience during this period. The department will communicate more information as and when it becomes available,” the department said.

GPG Hotline

The Gauteng provincial government has activated a hotline to deal with public enquiries, regarding chronic medication, various surgeries, gynae clinic etc as well as families checking up on loved ones who were admitted at the hospital.

The hotline can be reached on 0800 22 8827 or 0800 428 8364 or email hotline@gauteng.gov.za or support@gauteng.gov.za. - SAnews.gov.za