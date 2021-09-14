Cele to visit Inanda after drive-by shooting

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Police Minister Bheki Cele will today receive a full briefing from KwaZulu-Natal SAPS management on a drive-by shooting that claimed the lives of three women in Inanda, in Durban, at the weekend.

In a statement, the Police Ministry expressed shock at the incident. The shooting happened on Saturday.

“A black Opel Corsa bakkie with five occupants, opened fire at a group of people waiting outside a local primary school,” the Ministry said.

The brazen attacked claimed the lives of Ncami Shange, 34, Beatrice Nzama, 60, and Philisiwe Jili, 37. A further five more people were injured and taken to hospital.

The Minister will also visit the site of the incident. - SAnews.gov.za

