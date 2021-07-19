Cele to assess law enforcement efforts in KZN

Monday, July 19, 2021

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will today, visit businesses and shopping complexes in Durban and Pietermaritzburg, affected by wide spread looting during last week’s campaign of violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“The purpose of the visits is to assess law enforcement efforts to maintain law and order, and ensure that calm has been restored in the affected communities,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

Cele will visit Liberty Mall in Pietermaritzburg, followed by Pavilion Mall in Westville and Gateway, which is also situated in Durban. -SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

COVID-19 TERS applications re-open

2949 Views
19 Jul 2021

Vaccine registration now open for those aged 35 to 49

10911 Views
15 Jul 2021

Gauteng welcomes walk-ins at vaccination centres

20236 Views
21 Jun 2021

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine

213475 Views
17 May 2021

Three arrest for inciting looting and public violence

961 Views
19 Jul 2021

35 - 49 age group to be vaccinated from 1 August

22068 Views
09 Jul 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter