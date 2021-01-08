Cash-in-transit heist suspects shot dead

Friday, January 8, 2021
By: 
Onalenna Mhlongo

Four suspects have been shot dead and two rifles and a pistol have been recovered by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) following a foiled cross-pavement robbery at a filling station in the Bram Fischer area in Soweto.

Yesterday afternoon, an intelligence-driven multidisciplinary team consisting of members from Crime Intelligence and the National Intervention Unit responded to information received of a planned attack on a cash van.

The team of SAPS members noticed two suspicious looking vehicles following the cash-in-transit vehicle into the filling station where security officials were to perform their daily duties of collecting money from the ATM.

Upon noticing the SAPS members, the two vehicles with a group of armed robbers made an about turn resulting in a high-speed chase.

Hot on their heels, the team followed the vehicles to an identified address in the area where a shootout ensued.

Four suspects were shot dead while other suspects fled the scene.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Khehla Sitole, has hailed the vigilance of the joint team.

“The vigilance of this team ought to be commended for executing our mandate as the SAPS without fear or favour.

“This incident should send a stern warning to everyone involved in all forms of crime, especially violent crimes, to steer clear of breaking the law.

“We are hoping to apprehend the remaining suspects who managed to flee the scene with the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan to mobilise all resources," Sitole said.

The possibility of linking these suspects to a spate of violent crimes, including the recent Cash-In-Transit heists in and around Gauteng cannot be ruled out. – SAnews.gov.za

