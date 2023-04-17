Case against Magudumana postponed

The case against Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her co-accused has been postponed in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

Magudumana and her father Zolile Sekeleni and their co-accused former G4S employees Sehone Matsoara and Teboho Lipholo appeared in the court on Monday.

She is facing, amongst others, charges of aiding and abetting the escape of serial rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

Bester escaped from Mangaung Correctional Centre which is run by security company G4S last year and fled South Africa allegedly with the help of Magudumana and her co-accused.

Both Bester and Magudumana were rearrested last week.

In court on Monday, Sekeleni was granted R10 000 bail while the remaining three accused will remain behind bars until their bail application hearing on 3 and 4 May.

Bester’s matter has been postponed to 16 May while he remains in custody. – SAnews.gov.za