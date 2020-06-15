Caring for the elderly

Minister Lindiwe Zulu has put the spotlight on crimes against the elderly people as nations commemorate the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Monday.

The Minister of Social Development has since condemned violent crimes against senior citizens and is calling on members of the public to care and protect them against the brutal attacks and COVID-19.

“Older persons are at a significantly increased risk of severe diseases and from the virus,” the department said.

This year’s theme, 'Listening to the voices of older persons amid the Coronavirus pandemic', comes in light of a recent surge in cases of gender-based violence (GBV) reported during the lockdown period in South Africa.

Elderly women have not been spared in the country, also dying at the hands of men. A 75-year-old woman was brutally raped and murdered by criminals, who pretended to be law enforcement agents in March.

Meanwhile, the double murder of a 91-year-old man and 85-year-old woman in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, recently made headlines.

“At a time when our senior citizens are concerned about their health and safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, criminals are taking advantage to attack the most vulnerable, who cannot even defend themselves.

“What kind of society are we that abuses, instead of cherishes, our senior citizens? We strongly condemn any form of violence against senior citizens in our country, and we urge our law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators of these senseless acts of utter barbarism to face the full might of the law,” Zulu said.

The department said the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution 66/127, which designated 15 June as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day to support the rights of older persons to a dignified life free of violence and abuse.

In a statement, the department defined elder abuse as a global phenomenon that takes many forms, including physical, emotional, sexual and financial abuse.

“Older persons are particularly vulnerable to these forms of abuse, as they are unable to defend themselves. Research shows that age, gender and dependency increases the risk of abuse, with women suffering the most,” the department said.

The department has noted with concern that some of these abuses are perpetrated by close family members and institutions that are meant to care and protect them.

Protecting the elderly against COVID-19

Zulu said she was also worried the implications for older persons, as confirmed positive cases of Coronavirus continue to increase in South Africa.

The country recorded 4 302 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday -- the biggest single jump since the outbreak, bringing the total number of infections to 70 038, with 1 480 recorded deaths.

“Over the last few days, we have witnessed widespread community transmission of the virus in many parts of our country, with confirmed cases now surpassing 60 000 and over 1 000 reported deaths.

“We know that over 63% of the reported deaths occur in those aged 60 and above. While we emphasise that everyone is at risk of contracting the virus, our senior citizens are at greater risk of infection due to ageing, decreased immune and comorbidities.”

She said the pandemic threatens to reverse the significant gains we have recorded in improving life expectancy in our country.

“We, therefore, need to act in solidarity with them by preventing the community transmission to this vulnerable group by giving them love, care and support and ensuring that they are protected against infection at all times.”

Elderly care centres experiencing a spike in infections

Several elderly care centres in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape have reported Coronavirus infections and deaths.

“The total number of deaths reported so far is 27, with 127 confirmed positive cases among older persons. As of today, the total number of reported confirmed cases among support staff, including nurses is 221.”

The department has since temporarily suspended all external visits to residential facilities that provide care and support for older persons across the country.

They are also prioritising the training of healthcare workers and support staff, with 199 nurses trained to conduct screening and testing within the residential care facilities to date.

They will also roll out flu vaccinations for the aged men and women.

Meanwhile, they are looking into providing Personal Protective Equipment and monitor compliance with all the precautionary measures to contain the further spread of the virus.

The department has also set aside R1.75 million to prevent and contain the spread of the virus in the 418 elderly care centres they support in the country.

Also, the department has collaborated with National Institute Community Development and Management and First National Bank targeting to train and capacitate 89 resource-constrained residential facilities on infection control, health and safety guidelines and palliative care, amongst others.

“All these measures are aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting older persons in residential facilities as they are at an increased risk of severe illness,” the department said.

South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grants



SASSA currently pays an old age grant to over 3 million people aged 60 years and above every month.

The recipients of old age grant received a top-up of R250 as part of the government’s socio-economic measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the poor and most vulnerable.

“To comply with the disaster management regulations, SASSA has staggered the payment of social grants, with priority given to older persons and persons with disabilities.” – SAnews.gov.za