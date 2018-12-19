Capetonians encouraged to remain water-wise over festive period

The City of Cape Town has encouraged residents to stay the course over the festive season and to be wise with water usage over the holidays.

“It is important that we all remain mindful of how far we have come since January 2018,” the City of Cape Town said.

The dams, which supply Cape Town, have over the past week declined by 1.2 % to 68.2% of storage capacity. This is compared to 33.1% at the same time last year.

Average water consumption has increased by 46 million litres per day to 587 million litres per day for the past week. This, according to the city, is well within the Level 3 usage range of 650 million litres of collective usage per day.

“Level 3 recovery restrictions give some relief to residents and business, while advocating for continued water-wise usage as it is difficult to predict the rainfall that Cape Town will receive in 2019 and 2020,” the city said.

Residents can check the following links for information on:

• Level 3 restriction guidelines: http://bit.do/L3-guide

• Level 3 water and sanitation tariffs: http://bit.do/L3-tariffs

• Level 3 overview: http://bit.do/L3-overview

• Level 3 FAQs: http://bit.do/L3-faqs

- SAnews.gov.za