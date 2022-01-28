Cape Town city hall to be handed over to parliament presiding officers for SONA

Friday, January 28, 2022

The Executive Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, will officially hand over the Cape Town City Hall to Parliament’s Presiding Officers as an alternative venue for the State of the Nation Address.

The handover will be done next Monday with Parliament’s Presiding Officers -- the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo.

“After the handover, the City Hall will be declared the Parliament of South Africa precinct,” Parliament said on Friday.

This follows a decision by the Presiding Officers to use the City Hall as an alternative off-site venue for hosting the State of the Nation Address after a devastating fire that destroyed Parliament’s buildings, including the National Assembly (NA) and sections of the Old Assembly Chamber on 2 January 2022.

The State of the Nation Address is a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, and President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the address on 10 February 2022 at 7pm. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Home Affairs activates "alive" status verification

123165 Views
05 Mar 2013

Cape Town city hall to be handed over to parliament presiding officers for SONA

409 Views
28 Jan 2022

Digital learning is required now, not in the future –Motshekga

290 Views
28 Jan 2022

SA remains ‘unwavering’ in support of Palestine: DIRCO

504 Views
28 Jan 2022

Register to rewrite your matric supplementary exams

27450 Views
01 Sep 2021

Online applications learners in Gauteng placed in schools

282 Views
28 Jan 2022

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter