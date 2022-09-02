Candidates shortlisted to fill vacancies at CGE

The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is inviting the public to comment on the suitability of candidates shortlisted to fill vacancies in the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).

Committee Chairperson, Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba, said the committee concluded the shortlisting of 24 candidates to fill the vacancies last week.

“The committee considered the geographic and racial representation of the candidates as well as gender and disability in keeping with the criteria as espoused in the Constitution and the Commission for Gender Equality Act No. 39 of 1996,” Ncube-Ndaba said.

The closing date of the public comments on the shortlisted candidates is 16 September 2022.

The names of the shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the parliamentary website in accordance with section 59(1) (a) of the Constitution, which allows public participation in committee processes.

All members of the public are required to submit their comments through an online form which can be accessed at: https://forms.gle/MT1VkcuYcyNbAVEq5.

The link to the 24 candidates who have been shortlisted is at: https://tinyurl.com/mp7m593h.