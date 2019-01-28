Campaign expected to clamp down on illegal trade

Monday, January 28, 2019

A campaign is to be launched to deal with the proliferation of illegal business enterprises in KwaZulu-Natal.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government on Tuesday will unveil the province-wide campaign directed at effective implementation of business regulations.

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Sihle Zikalala, said regulations are there to ensure businesses are properly registered to curb illegal trade and unfair competition.

“We decided to develop a programme aimed at curbing illegal trade after we received numerous complaints about the rise of businesses which operate without permits in all parts of the province.

“We want to thank our communities for having worked with us as we developed this programme,” said Zikalala in a statement on Monday.

Local government leaders, including mayors, speakers and municipality managers as well as representatives of small scale businesses and the corporate sector are set to attend the launch at the Durban City Hall. - SAnews.gov.za

 

