Call for nomination of people to fill ICASA vacancies

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications, Boyce Maneli, has called for members of the public and organisations to nominate suitably qualified people to fill four vacancies at the council of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).

“Three vacancies will be filled immediately, whereas the other one will be filled in January 2022 when the term of office of the relevant councillor expires,” Maneli said.

The council vacancies will be filled in terms of the ICASA Act, No. 13 of 2000.

The Act requires that persons appointed to the council must be a South African citizen permanently residing in the country and committed to fairness, freedom of expression, openness and accountability.

Candidates must be representative of a broad cross-section of the population of South Africa and possess suitable qualifications, expertise and experience in the fields of, among others, broadcasting or operations, public policy development, electronic engineering, law, information technology, content in any form, consumer protection, education, economics, finance, or any other related expertise or qualifications.

ICASA makes regulations and policies to govern broadcasting and telecommunications in the public interest, ensuring fairness and a diversity of views, and monitors the environment and enforce compliance with rules, regulations and policies.

It also hears and decides on disputes and complaints by the industry, plans and manages the frequency spectrum and protects consumers from unfair business practices, poor quality services and harmful or inferior products.

“Written nominations must contain the full name and address of the institution as well as of the individual making the nomination; the nominee’s signed acceptance of the nomination; and his or her curriculum vitae, which should include the applicant’s full name, ID number, gender, contact address, telephone and fax numbers, as well as e-mail address, previous experience including the dates and organisations concerned,” Maneli said.

The application must also include certified copies of academic qualifications and identity document, he added.

All nominations and enquiries should be addressed to the committee secretary, Thembinkosi Ngoma, and be e-mailed to icasavacancies@parliament.gov.za or faxed to 086 522 5740.

Telephonic enquiries can be made to 083 709 8407.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, 23 July 2021 at 04:00 pm and no late submissions will be considered. – SAnews.gov.za