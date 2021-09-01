Call for law enforcement to act against perpetrators of crime

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called on law enforcement to take action against the perpetrators of two incidents, which left two traffic officers dead, and another one injured.

This comes after two road traffic inspectorate inspectors from KwaZulu-Natal were shot and killed while on duty on the N2 on Monday.

Inspectors Sithole (46) and Lamula (36) were found dead at the scene after a community member who happens to be a member of the South African Police Services (SAPS) heard gunshots and reported the matter to the police.

In a statement on Tuesday, RTMC conveyed deepest sympathies to the families of the two inspectors.

In another incident, a female officer was assaulted by a male driver and sustained injuries to her head, face, eye and shoulder.

“The member of the JMPD K9 Unit was on patrol duty in Eloff Extension in Johannesburg South where she allegedly spotted a driver recklessly skipping a robot and almost crashing into the officer’s vehicle. The officer gave chase which lead to a confrontation with the motorist," the RTMC said.

The RTMC has condemned abusive and inhumane behaviour towards officers.

Traffic officers are there to uphold the law and ensure our safety on the roads,” RTMC said on Tuesday.

The Corporation further wished a speedy recovery to the JMPD officer.

“The RTMC calls for swift action from law enforcement and demonstration of the full might of the law against perpetrators in both incidents.” – SAnews.gov.za