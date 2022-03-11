Call to ensure adequate water supply in the Eastern Cape

Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, has called on stakeholders in the Eastern Cape to do everything possible to ensure that communities get water in 2022.

“Water is a very sensitive and emotional matter, our thrust is to articulate extensively about water challenges, nourish and strengthen partnerships. One of the reasons we are failing to provide adequate water is being unable to execute our duties accordingly and with integrity, issues of corruption and mismanagement are very alarming,” Mchunu said.

Mchunu together with his deputies, David Mahlobo and Dikeledi Magadzi are currently attending a Ministerial working session held at Coega Industrial Development Zone Conference Centre in Gqeberha.

The two-day session which started on Thursday, aims to devise a firm course of action to bring about sustainable solutions to water related tribulations in the province.

The first session on Thursday started with a meeting between the Minister, Eastern Cape Water and Sanitation Provincial leadership, Amatola Water Board and South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU).

Areas of discussion at the sessions have included the hindering of optimum functionality of the board and protest action by staff among others.

The local business sector will also be engaged on the difficulties faced by the province in terms of water security.

The Minister is also scheduled to meet with the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, and the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, with a view to devise tangible plans to address water challenges.

He is also due to inspect progress made at Nooitgedagt Low Level Scheme Project, which after its completion, will supply water from the Orange River to Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality and surrounding areas.

Mchunu noted that the department’s main mandate is simply to ensure that communities receive adequate water supply, adding that the department’s challenges are all about access to water and sanitation services to the public.

Deputy Ministers Mahlobo and Magadzi shared the Minister’s sentiments and expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the Amatola Water Board.

The Deputy Ministers called for everyone to pull together in order to provide uninterrupted water supply.

The shortage of water supply particularly in Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality received considerable attention during the engagement and Mahlobo warned that this is affecting development of the municipality in a negative way.

This second Ministerial working session in the province organised by the Minister, followed reports on poor water quality in the province, which is already gripped by a drought predicament. – SAnews.gov.za