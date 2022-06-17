Call to end blockade of roads

Friday, June 17, 2022

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has called for an end to the blockade of roads and for truck drivers to allow the engagement process to run its course.

His call follows this week’s continued engagements with truck drivers that took place on Tuesday.

“We believe we are on the verge of concluding an agreement on the proposed interventions. The Tuesday discussions were on the back of previous engagements where government took the stakeholders into confidence on the measures being implemented to address the issues previously raised,” the Minister said on Thursday.

Mbalula said he has been working with the Ministers of Labour and Employment as well as of Home Affairs together with affected stakeholders to address the issues raised by the truck drivers and small truck operators.

“We have taken note of the complaints about the sluggish pace of implementing interventions in areas that we have agreed on. A follow up engagement is scheduled for Sunday with all stakeholders.

“We must all appreciate that we all have a responsibility to ensure that economic activity is not hampered as this will inevitably lead to job losses as a result of economic downturn,” the Minister said. – SAnews.gov.za

