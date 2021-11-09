Call for developed nations to fund climate change efforts

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy has encouraged developed countries to provide financial and technical support to developing countries for the mitigation and adaptation efforts for climate change.

“We share with other developing countries a view that our own ability to fulfil our climate ambition, related to both mitigation and adaptation is integrally linked to developed countries honouring their obligations under the convention,” said the Minister.

Addressing the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP 26 on Monday, Creecy said the public, private sector and civil society are exposed to the physical and transition risk of climate change, but the degree of exposure and the resultant costs will manifest unevenly, with communities in developing countries being hit the hardest.

“South Africa came to Glasgow with a clear mandate to negotiate for the full implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, including the global goals on mitigation, adaptation and means of implementation for climate action,” Creecy said.

The Minister emphasised the importance for collaborative efforts to address the challenges posed by climate change.

“The Presidential Climate Commission, that coordinates all our joint efforts, is researching and identifying pathways to advise government on its just transition to a low-carbon economy and a climate resilient and sustainable society by mid-century. From this advice, it will be possible to develop a clear plan to take us from what is at present, an aspirational commitment to the reality of new technologies, new investments and above all new jobs,” she said.

The Minister advocated for investment in the green economy and green technologies as it provides strategic advantages for the country and continent.

“It opens access to new green financing opportunities; it offers the possibility of significant proven job creation; it has potential to localise production and services which will build small and medium enterprises and of course it enhances our long-term competitiveness while mitigating our transition risks,” Creecy said.

She made these remarks at the official launch of the South African Pavilion in partnership with the National Business Initiative (NBI) at the Climate Change Conference.

This partnership is a practical embodiment of collaboration to address climate change.

A number of dialogues and side events were hosted at the Pavilion to showcase the work being done by South Africa to raise awareness, adapt to, and mitigate, climate change. –SAnews.gov.za