Call to comment on proposed amendment of regulations for waste sector

Government has published for public consultation the Draft Amendments to the regulations and notices regarding Extended Producer Responsibility in relation to electrical and electronic equipment products, the lighting sector and the paper, packaging and some single use products.

“The proposed amendments seek to provide technical clarifications to the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations, 2020, and the associated Notices to eliminate any ambiguity or uncertainty to the regulated industry and affected stakeholders,” the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said on Tuesday.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, published the Notice in the Government Gazette 48527 (Notice No. 3388) on 5 May 2023 in terms of the National Environmental Management: Waste Act.

“The proposed amendments cover, among others, definitions, reporting requirements and the recognition and inclusion of the Returnable Packaging Scheme or Deposit Refund System as part of the EPR Scheme.

“It also strengthens enforcement and compliance of the Regulations to hold producers liable for the achievement of the published targets and to curb free riders, request for the exemption of the pharmaceutical sector from EPR, the review of the financial arrangements in Regulation 7 and the deletion of redundant clauses in the Regulations.”

Members of the public are invited to submit written representations or objections to the proposed amendments to the following addresses by 5 June 2023:

By post to: The Director -General: Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

Attention: Ms Sharlin Hemraj

Director: Chemicals and Waste Policy Information Management

Private Bag X447

PRETORIA

0001

By hand at: Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Road, Arcadia, 0083

By email at: shemraj@dffe.gov.za

Any enquiries in connection with the draft Notice can be directed to Ms Sharlin Hemraj at Tel: 012 399 9826 or shemraj@dffe.gov.za.

Comments received after the closing date may not be considered

The Government Gazette can be accessed at:

https://www.dffe.gov.za/sites/default/files/gazetted_notices/nemwa_extendedproducerresponsibility.reg_.amendment_g48527gon3388.pdf

- SAnews.gov.za