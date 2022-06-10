Call for all hands on deck after "chilling" accident claims 15 lives

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has reminded motorists that road safety is a collective responsibility following an accident in Tshwane on Friday morning which claimed the lives of 15 people while 42 others sustained injuries.

The accident occurred in the early hours of the morning on the M17 road in the Akasia area, when a bus and a truck were involved in a partial head-on crash. Both drivers were among the 15 people who died. The injured were transported to hospital.

“This is a terrible and chilling road crash with many lives lost and many more people sustaining injuries. It is another sad reminder that road safety is a collective responsibility that requires all hands on deck.

“I send a clarion call to all South Africans to work with government in this important work. Motorists must always ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and exercise maximum vigilance on our roads,” Mbalula said.

The Minister said government is working to increase law enforcement visibility and progress is being made to ensure traffic law enforcement is 24-hours, seven days a week in all provinces.

“I convey my sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic crash and pray for those injured to recover,” Mbalula said. – SAnews.gov.za