Cabinet wishes matrics good luck

Cabinet has wished the 1 058 699 million Grade 12 learners good luck as they begin preparing for the final examinations, due to start on 5 November 2020 and end on 15 December 2020.

This year the Basic Education Department has recorded the highest number of Grade 12 learners that will write their final exams.

“Following interruptions to the academic year due to COVID-19, Cabinet appeals to all parents and guardians to support their children during this important time,” said Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu during a post Cabinet media briefing, held on Thursday.

Cabinet further urged the Class of 2020 to use the resources made available by government through the Woza Matrics 2020 Catch-Up campaign (wozamatrics.co.za and #wozamatrics) in preparing for the National Senior Certificate examinations. – SAnews.gov.za