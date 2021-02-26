Cabinet welcomes SONA 2021

Cabinet has welcomed the SONA 2021 delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa to a hybrid Joint Sitting of the two houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces, in Cape Town, last Thursday.

The SONA and the President’s Response to the SONA Debate offered a progress report on the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP) and roadmap to the impactful implementation of government’s plans.

Cabinet said it is resolute to fully implement all the commitments announced by the President.

Addressing a Post Cabinet media briefing in Pretoria on Friday, acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said while acknowledging the socio-economic challenges confronting the country, Cabinet remains confident that they will be addressed through the implementation of the ERRP and government’s Programme of Action (PoA), with a focus on achieving an inclusive growth and the goals of Vision 2030 as set out in the National Development Plan (NDP).

“In spite of the setback caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that started in 2020, the overall PoA remains on track though somewhat slowed down,” Minister Ntshavheni said.

In 2020, President Ramaphosa told potential investors attending the South Africa Investment Conference that the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan will serve as South Africa’s roadmap going forward as it dusts off the debris left by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The private sector is vital to the achievement of these priorities and shifting the economic trajectory of our country.

“This is particularly true of our infrastructure programme, which relies on private investment in new infrastructure projects to create efficient, world-class network infrastructure and boost aggregate demand,” said the President at that time.

On Wednesday, 24 February 2021, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni outlined the budget to fund this year’s plans. – SAnews.gov.za