Cabinet welcomes significant drop in COVID-19 infections

Cabinet has welcomed the significant drop in COVID-19 infections recorded in South Africa over the past few weeks.

Cabinet has further encouraged all eligible people to continue to vaccinate, which helps to prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

Speaking during a media briefing, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said that half of all adult South Africans have to date received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

“Government aims to use the low-interest loan recently approved by the World Bank to purchase additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and ensure that the nation is adequately protected against potential infections,” Gungubele said.

Cabinet has also considered matters related to developments on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly with the progress being made towards a full return to normal socio-economic activities.

Climate change

Cabinet has welcomed the visit to South Africa by Alok Sharma, President of the 26th United Nations (UN) Climate Change Summit, from 19 to 21 June 2022.

Cabinet has also welcomed Sharma’s assessment that South Africa has shown a clear commitment to a clean energy transition.

In 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa joined other leaders in announcing a historic partnership with the governments of France, Germany, United Kingdom and United States, as well as the European Union, to support a just transition to a low carbon economy and a climate resilient society.

“South Africa has been hard at work in preparing the ground for our clean energy transition and a move to clean energy sources such as green hydrogen, biomass, wind power, solar power and hydro-power, among other renewables.

“This so-called energy mix allows for a balance between energy sources to ensure reliable power to meet the country’s growing energy needs,” Gungubele said. – SAnews.gov.za