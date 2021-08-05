Cabinet welcomes R36bn economic relief package

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Cabinet has welcomed government’s R36 billion economic relief support to sectors reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and the recent public violence, where businesses were looted and damaged.

This package of interventions was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month, with its details given by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni last week.

Addressing media in a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday, acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said the economic relief package is aimed at getting the country back on its feet, and softening the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was exacerbated by looting and destruction of business properties in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“The bulk of this relief is for the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant to alleviate poverty and hunger among the poorest in society, and [to] support… employees and businesses," Ntshavheni said.

The Minister said government continues to seek additional support packages to ensure a speedy economic recovery, in line with the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan of the country, as tabled by the President.

"The task of rebuilding the economy belongs to all South Africans and Cabinet calls on every citizen and the private sector to join our national efforts to rebuild together… and to rebuild faster for a prosperous and equal South Africa," she said.  - SAnews.gov.za

 

