Cabinet welcomes measures to push ahead with NHI

Cabinet says it welcomes the adoption of measures needed to “recalibrate” the health system and accelerate National Health Insurance (NHI) reforms.

“These move our health systems closer to better serving South Africans,” said Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, on Thursday.

This is after government hosted the second Presidential Health Summit last week, focusing on nine pillars of the 2019 Presidential Health Compact.

These include human resources; access to medicine, vaccines and health products; infrastructure; private sector engagement; quality healthcare; public sector financial management improvements; governance and leadership; community engagements; information systems and pandemic preparedness.

“One of the outcomes of the summit was the renewed commitment to implement the NHI. This is part of a programme to reduce disparities in accessing healthcare services by alleviating the financial burden for accessing healthcare services,” the Cabinet statement read.

Delivering his keynote address, President Cyril Ramaphosa, said government is forging ahead with the NHI will enable the country to ensure every citizen receives quality health services, correct diagnosis and free treatment at the point of care.

“Such a healthcare system should be adequately staffed with well-trained and motivated healthcare professionals supported by effective management and leadership,” President Ramaphosa said on Friday.

To achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC), he told delegates that government must prioritise several key areas, including funding.

He said the NHI intends to provide access to quality healthcare services to all South Africans, regardless of their socio-economic status or geographical location.

“It aims to reduce health disparities between different population groups and regions of the country and to protect individuals and families from the financial burden of healthcare expenses.” – SAnews.gov.za