Cabinet welcomes KZN conviction rate

Cabinet has commended detectives from the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal, for securing a high conviction rate in the province, in cases of gender-based violence.

"Cabinet commends the detectives of the South African Police Service’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in KwaZulu-Natal, who worked tirelessly to secure a conviction rate of 35 life sentences and 621 years imprisonment against sex offenders during September alone," said Cabinet in a statement issued on Thursday.

Cabinet remains committed to strengthening government institutions to ensure perpetrators of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) are arrested swiftly and face the full might of the law,” said the Cabinet statement.

Cabinet has reiterated its call to society to continue working with law-enforcement agencies to stop violence against women and children in South Africa.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an emergency plan to deal with violence against women and children in the country.

The plan strengthens existing measures and introduces new interventions in five principal areas.

These areas include how to prevent gender-based violence; strengthening the criminal justice system, as well as steps that need to be taken to enhance the legal and policy framework.

Other areas focus on what can be done to ensure adequate care, support and healing for victims of violence, and measures to improve the economic power of women in South Africa. – SAnews.gov.za