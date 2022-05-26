Cabinet welcomes Germany visit to SA

Cabinet has welcomed the successful official visit by Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, to South Africa on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday hosted Scholz on an official visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Chancellor Scholz’s official visit was at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is leading the government crusade to foster good regional and international relations as well as attracting much-needed investments.

The two leaders discussed, among others, ways to enhance cooperation in areas such as energy and climate change, trade and investment and responses to COVID-19 and vaccine demand.

They also reflected on developments on the African continent and internationally, including the conflict in Ukraine and its impact on the international economy and food and energy security.

“The visit is of great importance due to the strategic nature of South Africa’s relationship with Germany. Germany is South Africa’s second largest trading partner and in tourism, the third largest single source of overseas arrivals. Germany is also a major investment source and development partner,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The Presidency added that Trade and Investment are major components of bilateral relations. South Africa’s total trade with Germany is R266 billion and its exports, a big percentage of which consist of value-added products, account for R155 billion a year.

About 600 German companies are represented in South Africa and are a source of investment, employment and skills development. – SAnews.gov.za