Cabinet urges businesses hit by civil unrest to register for financial relief

Cabinet has called on more businesses affected by the July unrest to register on the Business Loss Registration Portal for financial relief.

This government intervention will provide a single entry point for companies to indicate the losses suffered in affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and other affected areas.

Cabinet has welcomed this move that seeks to better coordinate relief measures and inform future interventions.

The Department of Small Business Development indicated that it already received 192 applications from small to medium business owners that were hard hit by the mass unrest and looting.

“Cabinet is pleased that a total of R54.2 million has been approved to be allocated to these business owners.”

The Executive is urging more business owners to sign up on www.relief4sa.co.za.

Alternatively, they may call 080 006 00850 for assistance between 08:00 and 17:00 on weekdays.

South African Airways (SAA) flights

Meanwhile, Cabinet has welcomed the recent resumption of flights by the SAA, which operates a few routes between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

According to the statement released on Thursday, the national carrier will also fly to African capitals such as Ghana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique, while more destinations will be added to the routes as market conditions improve.

“Cabinet called on all South Africans to support the restructured SAA, which marks the beginning of a new era in South African aviation.”

Tourism

In addition, the Executive said it was pleased by Germany to remove South Africa from its list of high-risk travel areas and plans by the United States to admit fully vaccinated travellers into the country.

However, they expressed disappointment at the United Kingdom’s (UK) decision to keep South Africa on its travel red list of countries.

"Cabinet is optimistic that the UK government will revisit its unfavourable decision, which is not only affecting the tourism industry but businesses from both countries, families and other sectors of the economy." – SAnews.gov.za