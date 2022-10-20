Cabinet sends well wishes to Class of 2022

With the 2022 National Senior Certificate examinations set to begin at the end of the month, Cabinet has urged parents and guardians to play their part by encouraging and motivating learners, and creating a conducive environment for studying at home.

“Cabinet wishes the Class of 2022 well as they embark on the final leg of their school journey. The continued support from teachers, parents and guardians will go a long way in helping these learners to face these exams with confidence,” Minister in The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele said on Thursday.

Addressing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting that was held on Wednesday, the Minister said the exams are set to start on 31 October and end on 7 December 2022.

Presidential Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Summit

Meanwhile, government will use the upcoming Presidential Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Summit 2022 to take stock of the progress made in the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF.

The first summit held in 2018 was used to recommit government and social partners to ending the high incidents of violence against women in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will host the second Presidential GBVF Summit at Gallagher Convention Centre in Gauteng on 1 and 2 November 2022, under the theme: “Accountability; Acceleration and Amplification NOW.”

“The summit will deliberate on, amongst other issues, finding ways to accelerate actions and accountability from key departments and all the stakeholders that include civil society, the private sector and labour,” Gungubele said.

Certificate of Recognition

In addition, the President is expected to hand over the Certificate of Recognition to His Majesty King MisuZulu ka Zwelithini in Durban next weekend.

This follows the customary coronation “Ukungena eSibayeni” ceremony of His Majesty held on 20 August 2022, which ascended him to the throne as King of the Zulu Nation.

The event will be held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, 29 October 2022.

Medium Term Budget Policy Statement

The Minister said Cabinet believes that the tabling of the upcoming 2022 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), is an important part of South Africa’s open and accountable budgeting process.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will table the MTBPS, which is also known as the mini-budget on Wednesday, 26 October 2022.

“The MTBPS gives substance to government's commitments within an overall level of spending that the nation can afford. It further details how government will close the gap between revenue and expenditure, and make the most of the available resources,” he said.

Presidential SMME and Cooperatives Summit

In addition, the Department of Small Business Development, in partnership with private-sector stakeholders, will host the National Presidential Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (SMME) and Cooperatives Summit in Bryanston, Gauteng from 13 to 15 November 2022.

“The summit will bring together private and public sector key actors in the small enterprise ecosystem, to deliberate on finding ways to collaborate in strengthening this sector.

“Expected participants include chambers of commerce, SMME practitioners, academics, policymakers and development finance institutions,” the Minister said.

The summit will also discuss the National Integrated Small Enterprise Development Masterplan, which provides a strategic framework to strengthen the SMME sector. The summit is also expected to introduce the Annual National Presidential SMME Awards. – SAnews.gov.za