Cabinet sends condolences to family of Dr Mahlati, Amabassador Jana

Cabinet has sent condolences to the family and friends of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati, who was the Chairperson of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.

Dr Mahlati passed away on 13 October 2020. At the time of her passing, Dr Mahlati was also serving her second term on the National Planning Commission.

Cabinet also sent its condolences to the family and friends of former Land Claims Commissioner in the Western Cape Beverley Jansen, South African Human Rights Commission Deputy Chairperson, Ambassador Devikarani Priscilla Jana and City Press newspaper Executive Editor Dumisane Lubisi.

Jansen was a torchbearer in the struggle against apartheid and played an important role in the success of land claims by communities around the country.

Ambassador Jana was an outstanding and fearless human rights lawyer who devoted her practice to fighting the apartheid regime. President Ramaphosa accorded her a Special Provincial Official Funeral: Category Two.

Lubisi, who was the Executive Editor of City Press newspaper, was committed to ensuring that a plurality of voices found expression in the country.

Cabinet also sent its condolences to a number of Members of Parliament who recently passed away.

Among them are Dorah Dunana Dlamini, Zamuxolo Joseph Peter, Adv Hishaam Mohamed, Thandi Gloria Mpambo Sibhukwana, who all became members of the sixth Parliament after the 2019 elections.

Dlamini had been a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature between 2014 and 2019 before serving in the National Assembly.

Peter, served as a member of the sixth Parliament after serving in various capacities, including as the Executive Mayor of the Makana Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Prior to his appointment to Parliament, Mohamed had a long and distinguished career as the provincial head of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development in the Western Cape.

Mpambo Sibhukwana served as a permanent delegate of the Western Cape in the National Council of Provinces during the fifth Parliament. She served for many years as a teacher before becoming an MP. – SAnews.gov.za