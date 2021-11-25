Cabinet pleads with South Africans to get free COVID-19 jab

Cabinet has once again urged people to vaccinate ahead of the festive season and the looming COVID-19 fourth wave.

“We must remember that the virus has not been eradicated and vaccination protects us from serious illness, hospitalisation or death,” Minister in The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said on Thursday.

He was briefing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

Gungubele also told the media that Cabinet was pleased that over 260 000 people received their lifesaving shots during the second Vooma Vaccination Weekend between 12 and 14 November 2021.

Early this week, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) flagged an increase in the seven-day moving average in new COVID-19 cases in Gauteng.

According to the NICD, the peak has been detected in Tshwane among those who are aged between 10 and 29 over the past week.

The cluster infections have also been identified among the 20 to 44 age group at the Tshwane University of Technology.

In the past 24 hours, South Africa recorded over 1 000 new COVID-19 cases, of which 80% were logged in Gauteng.

“Vaccination is free to all people living in South Africa, and anyone aged 12 years and older are encouraged to vaccinate. Let us vaccinate to ensure a safe and joyful festive season with our families and friends,” he advised.

He also announced that the Executive approved the extension of the National State of Disaster to 15 December 2021 in line with the terms of Section 27(5) (c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act 57 of 2002).

“These measures continue to assist in the country’s fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the Minister added. – SAnews.gov.za