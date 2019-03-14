Cabinet offers condolences to friends, family of Matwetwe actor

Cabinet has sent condolences to the family and friends of Sibusiso Khwinana, in a statement on Thursday.

Khwinana played the character of Lefa in the recently released local movie Matwetwe.

He was also a founding member of the Independent Theatre Makers Movement, which aims to establish a generation of self-reliant artists by encouraging them to take ownership of their work and acknowledge their potential.

Khwinana was attacked and killed in Sunnyside on 1 March, allegedly over a cellphone. He had attended a screening of Matwetwe at a cinema in Sterland Mall.

A man has been arrested for the murder. The matter was heard in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday where it was postponed to May. – SAnews.gov.za