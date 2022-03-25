Cabinet mulls impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict on economy

Friday, March 25, 2022

Cabinet is considering the impact the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine will have on South Africa’s economy.

This as the effects of the conflict that began in February, are being felt on financial markets and prices across the world.

In a post-Cabinet statement, government said the best way to protect the country’s economy and welfare of the people was to “proceed with the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP)”.

“Government is committed to using all of the levers at our disposal to cushion South Africans from the effects of the rising cost of living and ensure that our economy withstands these turbulent times,” said Cabinet. – SAnews.gov.za

 

