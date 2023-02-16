Cabinet expresses condolences to families of flood victims

Cabinet has expressed condolences to the families who have lost loved ones in the recent devastating floods, which recently hit several parts of the country.

“We thank our emergency and rescue services across the country who have worked tirelessly to save lives. Let us come together as a nation and offer assistance to those who are in desperate need of care and support,” Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said on Thursday in Cape Town.

Earlier this week, government declared a National State of Disaster to enable an intensive, coordinated response to the impact of floods that are affecting Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Northern Cape and North West provinces.

The declaration, made in terms of the Disaster Management Act of 2002, was on Monday gazetted by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

The National Disaster Management Centre has, in terms of Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act, classified the impact of current, above-normal rainfall in various parts of the country – with Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape as the most affected – as a national disaster.

A national disaster may be declared by the Minister of CoGTA where disastrous events occur or threaten to occur in more than one province.

National entities, including the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force, may be required to play a role in response to the disaster.

The National Disaster Management Centre continues to monitor, coordinate response and recovery measures by the relevant organs of state and stakeholders. This further includes the dissemination of early warnings and advisories on weather forecasts by the South African Weather Service.

“Cabinet urged people to stay indoors in cases of heavy rain and stormy weather, and reminded those who live in low-lying areas to take extra caution. People are cautioned not to walk, swim or drive through fast-moving floodwater or cross flooded roads, bridges and rivers. Cabinet urged members of the public to ensure that children are always safe from drowning during floods,” the Minister said.

He was addressing the media on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting. – SAnews.gov.za