Cabinet congratulates Class of 2020

Cabinet has saluted the Matric Class of 2020, who persevered against all odds brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and obtained a 76.2% pass rate.

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, announced the results of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations in Tshwane on Monday.

The 2020 exams saw a significant increase in the number of learners who wrote the final examinations, when compared to 2019. The 2020 group also recorded an increase in the number of learners who attained a Bachelor’s admission pass.

"Cabinet wishes all the learners well as they embark on their respective post-schooling years," said acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, at a post-Cabinet briefing on Friday.

In addition to university studies, Cabinet encouraged learners to also explore vocational skills training, which is available through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges. This, Ntshavheni said, will strengthen South Africa’s technical skills base, which is essential for the economy.

The Minister encouraged learners who did not qualify for TVET college or university studies to take up the Second Chance Matric Programme.

Cabinet congratulated all officials and the management of the Department of Basic Education, who - in addition to implementing health and safety measures at schools in 2020 - worked tirelessly to achieve the impressive matric results.

Ntshavheni said as the 2021 school year is officially underway, schools must keep safety measures in place.

"Everyone has a responsibility to remain vigilant and to strictly adhere to health and safety protocols, which are designed to safeguard the health and safety of teachers, staff and learners."

She rallied all South Africans to support learners and improve their chances of success. – SAnews.gov.za