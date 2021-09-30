Cabinet commends young people for registering to vote

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Cabinet has commended the 1.7 million first-time voters who have registered to vote in the upcoming Local Government Elections in November.

This as 1.7 million youth turned out to register during the voter registration weekend of 18 and 19 September.

“This was young people’s way of saying they want to play their part in our democracy by electing local leadership. As young people constitute the majority of our population, the enthusiasm of young people to be part of our electoral processes is something we welcome and respect,” Cabinet said in a statement. 

The 2021 Local Government Elections scheduled to take place on 1 November 2021 provides South Africans with an opportunity to exercise their constitutional right to elect their public representatives.

Voters who are not able to cast their votes on Election Day and those who are not able to travel to voting stations due to physical infirmity or disability can vote by Special Vote on the two days preceding Election Day.

Applications for special votes opened on 20 September 2021 and will close on 4 October 2021 at 5pm. – SAnews.gov.za

