Cabinet commends progress in gender mainstreaming

Cabinet has commended great progress made by a number of government departments in institutionalising the Framework on Gender Responsive Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring Evaluation and Audit.

The framework, which was adopted in 2019 for implementation, places gender mainstreaming at the centre of public policy by putting forward a strategy and implementation plan towards gender responsiveness of existing planning, budgeting, monitoring, evaluation and auditing systems.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele said Cabinet has received the progress report on the implementation of the framework. He said more departments have since put in place policy priorities to guide the mainstreaming programmes targeting women, youth and persons with disabilities.

“Cabinet has called for tighter monitoring and reporting, especially on some of the departments that have not yet reported,” Gungubele said on Thursday.

Mine Water Management Policy

Cabinet has also approved the Mine Water Management Policy of 2022 for implementation.

The policy provides mechanisms to protect and conserve water usage, and balances the mine economic activities with the mandate to provide sustainable water usage for the country.

Amongst other interventions, the policy clarifies the roles and responsibilities within the three spheres of government with regard to mine water issues.

“The proposed changes will resolve the challenges of instituting sanctions on polluters and make it easy to invoke the polluter pays principle. The policy is developed in line with the National Water Act, 1998 (Act 36 of 1998),” Gungubele said.

Report on women, youth empowerment

Cabinet has received the 2021/22 annual monitoring report on the empowerment of women, youth and persons with disabilities.

The report tracks the key indicators in the promotion of equity, level of employment and ownership and participation of these groups in the activities of the departments and the state-owned entities.

The report is compiled against the gender-responsive planning budgeting, monitoring, evaluation and auditing framework, which was adopted by Cabinet in 2019.

Nelson Mandela youth dialogue

Meanwhile, Cabinet has endorsed the Nelson Mandela Youth Dialogue (NMYD) to take place annually, starting in 2022.

Gungubele noted that the NMYD is a Presidential initiative to afford the youth of the continent a platform to engage in constructive dialogues on matters that affect them.

“The dialogues – which will be anchored on our international icon former President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela – will start conversations to inculcate the culture of an ethical leadership in Africa.

“They will afford young people an opportunity to share their rich cultural heritage. The initiative will also strengthen people-to-people relations amongst the youth of the continent,” Gungubele explained.

The inaugural NMYD will take place from 07 to 20 July 2022.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities will provide details of the programme for the events at a later stage. – SAnews.gov.za