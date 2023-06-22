Cabinet commends Netherlands, Denmark visit

Cabinet has commended the engagements between President Cyril Ramaphosa, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, during the joint working visit in Pretoria this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted the two leaders on an official joint working visit at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane on Tuesday.

The first of its kind in the country, the joint working visit sought to solidify South Africa’s relationship with the two countries in the areas of green hydrogen, renewable energy and just energy transition.

During the working visit, South Africa signed Memoranda of Understanding on cooperation in the field of green hydrogen and energy partnerships with the two countries.

Companies and institutions from the three countries made investment and partnership announcements, including a $1 billion commitment for the establishment of the SA-H2 Fund to mobilise green hydrogen investments.

The Public Infrastructure Fund for Water and Energy: Invest International intends to establish a concessional financing package fund for 300 million euros and grants of 100 million euros that will assist South Africa in the delivery of water and energy infrastructure.

“The economic relations between the three countries are a present-day manifestation of longstanding relations between South Africa and two European Union countries that offered significant support to South Africa’s liberation movements and the fight against apartheid,” Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said during a post Cabinet briefing on Thursday. – SAnews.gov.za